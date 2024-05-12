PM visits Wat Wang Wiwekaram and Mon Bridge in Karnchanaburi

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s regional tour in the province of Karnchanaburi province on May 11 included a visit to Wat Wang Wiwekaram to pay homage to the wax figure of a revered Buddhist monk, Luang Phor Uttama.

Accompanied by local officials and amidst a gathering of the Mon community in traditional attire, the prime minister engaged in cultural activities, capturing moments with the locals through photos and friendly interactions.







Wat Wang Wiwekaram, also known as Wat Luang Phor Uttama, holds a significant place in the community. Established in 1953, the temple complex houses a Mon-style ordination hall that serves as a museum, storing ancient Mon manuscripts and various religious artifacts.

During his tour, Srettha also visited Uttamanusorn Bridge (Mon Bridge), the longest wooden bridge in Thailand, to discuss assistance and the bridge’s role in enhancing regional connectivity and cultural tourism between the Mon and Thai communities. The bridge, restored after being damaged by a flash flood in 2013, continues to be a vital part of the community’s daily life and a scenic viewpoint for visitors. (NNT)















































