Sudden impact on busy Jomtien road as pickup truck loses control and topples utility pole

PATTAYA, Thailand – A pickup truck lost control and mounted the central median before slamming into a utility pole along Thepprasit Road in Jomtien on 11 May, causing temporary traffic disruption and prompting swift response from local authorities.

The incident occurred when the vehicle reportedly veered off its lane and struck the median divider, before colliding with a roadside electrical pole with enough force to bring it down and obstruct part of the roadway. The crash led to congestion in the busy area, which is frequently used by both local commuters and tourists.







Following the crash, municipal officers from the Pattaya City Enforcement Department assisted in traffic control and coordinated the removal of the fallen pole to reduce further risk to motorists.

Authorities also worked alongside relevant utility and police units to secure the area, restore traffic flow, and begin investigations into the cause of the accident. No serious injuries were immediately reported, but officials urged drivers to exercise caution, especially on busy urban routes where sudden loss of control can quickly lead to serious incidents.























































