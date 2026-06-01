Rain batters Pattaya on Sunday night as visitors seek shelter across Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Heavy rain swept across Pattaya on Sunday night, drenching streets, disrupting outdoor activities, and sending tourists and locals scrambling for cover throughout the city’s popular entertainment districts. The downpour arrived after a busy holiday weekend that had brought large crowds to Pattaya’s beaches, shopping areas, and nightlife venues. Along Walking Street, one of Thailand’s most famous nightlife destinations, visitors were seen taking shelter under awnings, inside restaurants, and beneath covered walkways as rain fell steadily across the area.







Despite the wet weather, many businesses remained open, with tourists continuing to explore the city’s nightlife while waiting for conditions to improve. The rain also slowed traffic in several areas, with motorists exercising caution on slippery roads and water beginning to accumulate in some low-lying spots. While the showers temporarily interrupted outdoor entertainment and pedestrian activity, Pattaya’s tourism district remained active, reflecting the city’s reputation as a destination that rarely slows down, even during tropical downpours. Authorities advised motorists to drive carefully and urged residents and visitors to monitor weather conditions as the rainy season continues across eastern Thailand.

















































