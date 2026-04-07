Pattaya firefighters contain blaze in Soi Khao Noi

PATTAYA, Thailand – Firefighters successfully brought a blaze under control inside Soi Wat Boon Samphan 2 (Soi Khao Noi), with local officials assisting in managing traffic to ensure emergency access, April 6.

The incident prompted swift coordination from the Pattaya enforcement officers, who facilitated road access and traffic flow to allow fire trucks to reach the scene without delay.

Fire crews managed to contain the fire after a rapid response operation, preventing it from spreading to nearby properties.

Authorities confirmed that the situation is now under control, with no further escalation reported. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.































