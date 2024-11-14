Quick-thinking bystander stops chicken liver thief in Pattaya market

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nongprue Police received a report of a theft at the Khao Talo Plaza Market, located in east Pattaya on November 12. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found local residents detaining Worawit (surname withheld), a man around 35-40 years old, who was caught stealing grilled chicken livers. The suspect was caught with the evidence—a bundle of eight skewers of grilled chicken liver, a spoon, and his motorbike, which he had attempted to use to flee.

Worawit, who had some minor scrapes from his capture, admitted to stealing the food but didn’t escape this time thanks to vigilant bystanders. Ms. Nutaeng Somjan, 52, a market vendor, stated that she had bought the chicken liver skewers and left them briefly in her basket. Upon returning, she noticed they were gone but soon found out that a Good Samaritan had observed the thief’s actions and managed to stop him.









Asadawut Chuensiri, 27, the Good Samaritan, revealed he had noticed the man’s suspicious behavior around the market for some time, observing him attempting to steal food items. He waited for the right moment and was able to catch the thief in the act, quickly intervening and capturing him.

Police have detained Worawit along with the stolen items, his vehicle, and the surveillance footage capturing the incident. The case will now proceed with legal charges.









































