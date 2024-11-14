Pattaya authorities intensify efforts to manage homelessness and street dwellers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet instructed social welfare officials from the Pattaya Social Welfare Office, special operations staff from the Pattaya Municipality Secretariat, and the Chonburi Homeless Protection Center, along with the Chonburi Children and Family Welfare Home, to collaborate on a mission to address homelessness in key areas of Pattaya on November 13.

The team conducted an operation to manage and organize the homeless population along the beachfront roads, Walking Street, under the Bali Hai Overpass, South Pattaya Road, Pattaya Third Road, Wat Chaimongkol Temple, and surrounding areas. This operation is part of an ongoing effort by Pattaya authorities to tackle the issue and ensure a safer, more orderly environment in the city, especially in high-traffic and tourist-heavy areas.









The issue of homelessness and vagrancy in Pattaya, particularly along popular tourist spots, has been a longstanding challenge for local authorities. As Pattaya continues to develop its image as a world-class tourist destination, the presence of homeless individuals in high-traffic areas raises concerns related to safety, sanitation, and urban management. Many of these individuals lack access to basic necessities and social support, which can lead to visible issues such as public disturbances or makeshift shelters that disrupt the city’s public spaces.

In response, Pattaya officials are now working closely with social welfare agencies, aiming not only to improve city aesthetics but also to provide sustainable support to homeless individuals. By organizing regular patrols and outreach programs, officials help guide homeless residents toward shelter options, medical support, and rehabilitation services where possible.

Authorities believe that consistent intervention is key to addressing the root causes of homelessness in Pattaya, particularly as the city sees a surge in tourist visits and aims to maintain an environment that is both welcoming and safe.











































