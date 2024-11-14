Pattaya City Council improves power supply and warns of fraud on Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members Jirawat Plukjai and Wason Sukkee joined a site visit and meeting with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) on Koh Larn to address essential electrical infrastructure improvements and recent incidents of fraud affecting local residents on November 12. Held at the PEA office on Koh Larn, the meeting included Bunchoet Bunying, president of the Koh Larn community, and other local leaders.

During the discussion, officials explored ways to enhance electricity access on the island, aiming to make power supply more stable and accessible to all residents. They also proposed creating a support plan for households with bedridden or medically dependent residents who rely on electrical equipment, ensuring they receive prompt assistance in the event of power disruptions.









The council members also addressed recent incidents involving individuals posing as PEA officers to demand unauthorized fees from residents, warning the community to be vigilant and verify the identities of anyone requesting payments. Lastly, a project was proposed to reorganize and secure communication lines on power poles across the island, with a focus on enhancing safety and improving the area’s aesthetic appeal.

These collaborative efforts reflect Pattaya City’s commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring the well-being and security of Koh Larn’s residents and visitors.











































