Quick CPR response saves foreign tourist after collapse in Jomtien, Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers and lifeguards in Jomtien rushed to save the life of a foreign tourist who collapsed and lost consciousness in Jomtien Soi 7 on January 23, after reports that the man had no detectable pulse.

Jomtien municipal officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency alert that a foreign national had fainted and fallen unconscious in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the tourist unresponsive, with no heartbeat detected, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Beach lifeguards quickly took the lead in providing first aid and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the spot, working against time to restore vital signs. Municipal officers assisted by securing the area and coordinating emergency communications.







Rescue foundations and an ambulance were urgently notified, and CPR efforts continued until rescue personnel arrived and took over advanced life-saving procedures. The tourist was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

Officials praised the swift coordination between municipal officers, lifeguards, and rescue teams, noting that the rapid response and immediate CPR were critical in giving the patient a chance of survival.

Authorities reiterated that every second is crucial in medical emergencies and emphasized the importance of trained first responders and lifeguards in busy tourist areas such as Jomtien Beach, where quick action can mean the difference between life and death.



































