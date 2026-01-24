Beach disturbance ends with police action in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya municipal officers escort a heavily intoxicated foreign tourist from the beach umbrella zone after repeated disturbances, before transferring him to Pattaya City Police Station for further action on January 23, underscoring that tourism must respect public rules and shared spaces.

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heavily intoxicated foreign tourist caused a disturbance in the beach umbrella and sunbed zone, prompting operators to request assistance, January 23.

Pattaya municipal officers responded to inspect the situation and attempted mediation, but efforts were unsuccessful. The individual was subsequently escorted to Pattaya City Police Station, where police took over further legal proceedings.

Authorities reminded visitors that while Pattaya welcomes tourism, everyone is expected to respect public rules and shared spaces.















