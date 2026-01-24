Beach disturbance ends with police action in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heavily intoxicated foreign tourist caused a disturbance in the beach umbrella and sunbed zone, prompting operators to request assistance, January 23.

Pattaya municipal officers responded to inspect the situation and attempted mediation, but efforts were unsuccessful. The individual was subsequently escorted to Pattaya City Police Station, where police took over further legal proceedings.

Authorities reminded visitors that while Pattaya welcomes tourism, everyone is expected to respect public rules and shared spaces.



































