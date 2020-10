A Pattaya shopper almost brought home more than she bought when a giant python tried to slip into her car.







The unidentified owner of a Toyota Yaris called the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation for help after spotting the snake in the wheel well of her car at Big C South Pattaya.

Officers removed the right mud flap and needed about 15 minutes to extract the long reptile from the Toyota’s innards.