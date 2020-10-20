Pattaya protests continue for 3rd day

Small pro-democracy protests continued in Pattaya for a third day, this time moving to outside the Terminal 21 shopping mall.







Sunday’s demonstration by the Pattaya People’s Party at the South Pattaya mall was echoed by another demonstration on Pattaya Beach opposite Royal Garden Plaza, with both assemblies drawing a total of about 100 people.

Most of the protesters were youths wearing face masks and their student uniforms, using tape to conceal their names and schools. Moreover, regular working people and vendors joined in.

The protesters waved signs with various message and shouted for democracy against the government by stating that the government is authoritarian.

Representatives of the public assembly gave speeches to share their opinions, raised the three-finger “Hunger Games” salute co-opted by the pro-democracy movement, and used telephone lights as a symbol against the government.

Police and local officials monitored the peaceful protests but did not intervene, allowing to end at 8 p.m.







