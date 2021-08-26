Puppy dumped in trash, social media erupts

Social media users excoriated two women for dumping a puppy into a trash bin. Luckily, rescue officers heard the puppy’s cries and saved her life. Meanwhile, CCTVs clearly recorded both women while dumping the puppy.

Facebook user “Tanyanan Supaporn” posted a message with a video clip showing two young women trashing the animal in Ban Bung District.







On Aug. 24, the brown-and-white dog, about two months old, was still at Seenlathum Samakom Ban Bueng Rescue headquarters. It seemed no worse for wear, running around merrily.

Radio officer Wichai Kumcharoen, 27, said on Aug. 23 around 8:20 p.m. he heard a puppy crying and walked around with his friend to find the pooch dumped in a trash bin on the roadside. Fortunately, trash collectors weren’t coming for hours, so he pulled the dog to safety.

The Facebook user, Tanyanan Supaporn, who also volunteered at Seenlathum Samakom, said she posted the video in the hope that others would learn a lesson.





























