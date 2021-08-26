31 Pattaya Soi Khopai residents test clean, no Covid-19

The city sent medical personnel to the Soi Khopai Community to administer the Covid-19 Antigen Test Kits.

Thirty-one Soi Khopai Community residents tested clean during a Public Health Department visit Aug. 25.

At the urging of community chairman Wirat Joyjinda and community secretary Katana Pornchai, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome sent a team from the Disease Prevention and Control Division and SRRT with Antigen Test Kits to test high-risk residents there.



All 31 tests were negative, showing no Covid-19.
More tests will continue on Wednesdays and Fridays for people at risk. People at high risk having house registration in Pattaya City can register for an ATK Covid-19 test online at https://forms.gle/84cmXPPHePz87GVq8 (Thai language) or contact their community chairman, village health volunteers, or SRRT.

For more information, call the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337.

Young and old tip their heads back to take the ATK tests.



