31 Pattaya Soi Khopai residents test clean, no Covid-19

Thirty-one Soi Khopai Community residents tested clean during a Public Health Department visit Aug. 25.

At the urging of community chairman Wirat Joyjinda and community secretary Katana Pornchai, Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome sent a team from the Disease Prevention and Control Division and SRRT with Antigen Test Kits to test high-risk residents there.







All 31 tests were negative, showing no Covid-19.

More tests will continue on Wednesdays and Fridays for people at risk. People at high risk having house registration in Pattaya City can register for an ATK Covid-19 test online at https://forms.gle/84cmXPPHePz87GVq8 (Thai language) or contact their community chairman, village health volunteers, or SRRT.

For more information, call the Pattaya Contact Center at 1337.





























