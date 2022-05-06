Indian tourists lead inquiries to Pattaya travel agents

Pattaya travel agents are starting to see increased business following the cancellation of the “Test & Go” tourists-entry scheme.

Phuwanat Suppaserttaporn, manager or PattayaTaxi.net said May 5 that there have been more inquiries and bookings for travel to Pattaya and other area tourist attractions.



He cited the example of an increasing number of Indian tourists who booked skydiving adventures with Thai Sky Adventures. Phuwanat said he expects to see many more Indian tourists now that Thai Airways International and its Thai Smile Airlines subsidiary launched new lights to the subcontinent.







The airlines will offer 14 roundtrips a week between Bangkok and New Delhi and seven a week to Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Seven roundtrips a week also will fly between Phuket and Mumbai.



































