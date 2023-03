Pattaya installed pumps to solve water-pollution problems at the Youth Sports Center in Soi Boon Kanchana in Jomtien.

City council members watched as workers put in the pumps at the beleaguered facility March 16. The pumps are intended to drain standing water that begins to smell and draw mosquitos.

The councilmen then moved on to Thepprasit Soi 7 in response to locals’ complaints about potholes. They promised to get them patched up.