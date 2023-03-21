Fire guts Pattaya junk shop in Soi Khopai

Fire gutted a second-hand shop in Pattaya, although one was injured. Seven fire trucks from Pattaya and Najomtien responded to the March 17 blaze at the Surasak junk shop on Soi Khopai off Thepprasit Road. Damage to the interior and stock was almost total. The fire also damaged a six-wheeled truck parked outside.







Employee Pornchai Khunaim, 26, said the retail part of the business is closed, but people still worked there, cutting up steel scraps for sale. One worker spotted flames and tried to put out the fire, but then realized that wasn’t the source of the blaze, which spread rapidly.



























