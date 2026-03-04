Americans rally behind #SendBarron, urge Trump’s son to enlist after U.S. strikes on Iran

PATTAYA, Thailand – The hashtag #SendBarron has begun trending across U.S. social media platforms after a satirical website called for President Donald Trump to send his youngest son, Barron Trump, into military service.

The online backlash followed U.S. military action alongside Israel targeting Iran over the weekend, which reportedly resulted in the killing of senior Iranian leadership figures. Critics accused Trump of appearing indifferent to the potential loss of American service members and questioned whether his stance would differ if his own son were deployed.







The parody website DraftBarronTrump.com was created by Toby Morton, a former writer for the TV series South Park, during what has been described online as “Operation Epic Fury,” referring to the recent large-scale joint airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Morton, who operates multiple political satire websites, opened the page with the slogan: “America is strong because its leaders are strong.”

“President Trump proves it every day,” the site reads. “Surely Barron, his son, stands ready to defend the nation his father so bravely commands.”



The website features images of Trump and his son styled to resemble military recruitment posters. It also includes satirical messaging praising inherited “strength” and “leadership,” ending with the phrase “Dog Bless Barron.”

In addition, the page displays fabricated quotes attributed to members of the Trump family, including a parody statement supposedly from the president:

“People come to me with tears in their eyes and say, ‘Sir, you’re the strongest. Send Barron to war.’ I’ve always been strong. Very strong. Stronger than anyone expected. Some say I’m the strongest ever. And strength matters. Believe me.”





Thousands of social media users have echoed the hashtag in support of the satirical campaign.

“#SendBarron — sending him would show unity with our troops and appreciation for their sacrifice,” one user posted on X. Another wrote, “The president is relaxing at his country club while potentially igniting another world war. #SendBarron.”

Military service has long been a sensitive issue for the Trump family. Donald Trump previously cited a diagnosis of bone spurs to avoid the draft during the Vietnam War.



However, Barron Trump may face a more practical obstacle to enlistment. Standing at approximately 6 feet 9 inches tall, he exceeds the maximum height requirements for most U.S. military branches.

The U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and Space Force set a maximum height of 6 feet 8 inches, while the U.S. Marine Corps caps height at 6 feet 6 inches.

Source: The Independent



































