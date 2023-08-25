Public transport drivers educated on safety, tourist services and traffic laws

Pattaya, Thailand – Anupong Puttanawarat, a member of the Pattaya City Council and a committee for governance and peacekeeping, led a training session to educate public transport drivers in Pattaya about public safety, tourist services, and traffic laws.

The event held at the Co-operative Transport Pattaya Branch on Katthinglai Road on Aug 24, featured speakers from the Chonburi Provincial Transport Office and Pattaya City Police Station who provided valuable insights into safe driving practices, accommodating tourists, and adhering to legal road regulations.







Anupong emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring passengers’ safety and delivering top-notch service to tourists visiting Pattaya. The training covered the co-operative’s regulations, which included guidelines for appropriate attire, displaying fare cards, presenting staff identification, and giving accurate directions.







The session underscored the drivers’ responsibility to ensure passengers reach their destinations safely, follow designated stops, and avoid overcharging. Prohibited behaviors encompassed the use of improper language, disorderly conduct, unauthorized parking, and any form of substance abuse or intoxication while on duty. Violations of these regulations could lead to penalties ranging from 100 baht to 500 baht, along with potential suspensions or driving prohibitions in Pattaya.













