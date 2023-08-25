Karaoke girls fined 100 baht for wearing scout uniforms at work

Pattaya, Thailand – Social media was abuzz with photos showcasing young women dressed in Thai scout attire, triggering a wave of comments that criticized the attire’s striking similarity to school uniforms.

Taking swift action, Pol. Col. Panya Damlek, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station, instructed his officers on August 23 to track down and question those connected to the incident.







Further investigations revealed that the women featured in the images were employees of a karaoke bar situated in the Thongthip market, in Sattahip District. They were identified, brought in for questioning, and informed of potential charges under the “Boy Scout Act, 2008.” Article 64 of this act delineates that unauthorized wearing of a Boy Scout uniform or emblem, with the intent to deceive others into believing authority, could result in a prison term of up to one month, a fine not exceeding one thousand baht, or both.







Miss Ae, one of the employees, provided an explanation for the incident. She clarified that the occurrence took place on August 18 during a birthday celebration, where they had adopted a themed costume. This choice inadvertently led to the sharing of dancing pictures on social media. Expressing remorse, they reassured the community that such incidents would not happen again.

Upon concluding the investigation, the police opted to impose a fine of 100 baht on each individual involved. This decision took into consideration their clean records and apparent lack of understanding regarding the situation.













