Public hearing planned for South Pattaya tunnel and overpass project

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to persistent traffic congestion plaguing South Pattaya, Khao Talo, and Thepprasit intersections, Pattaya City has announced plans for a new public hearing regarding a proposed tunnel and overpass project. This decision aims to alleviate traffic woes while addressing community concerns.

At the Pattaya City Council meeting on July 12, Banchong Bantunprayuk underscored the urgent need for traffic solutions, highlighting their impact on residents’ daily lives and Pattaya’s tourism reputation. He called for decisive action to resolve the persistent congestion.







Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai elaborated on the severity of the traffic gridlock at these critical intersections along Sukhumvit Road, crucial for residents and tourists traveling between Chonburi and the eastern regions. The congestion is exacerbated by increasing traffic from Pattaya city and the Khao Talo community, worsened by illegal U-turns due to lane indiscipline.

Previous proposals by Pattaya City included plans to construct an overpass and tunnel at these intersections, with funding sought from the Department of Rural Roads. Successful projects along Sukhumvit Road towards Sattahip have provided effective models for managing traffic.

However, community backlash emerged due to perceived exclusion in the initial public hearing process. In response, Pattaya City announced a fresh round of consultations. The upcoming public hearing will engage all stakeholders, particularly inviting input from previously dissenting community members. The goal is to foster dialogue and consensus to implement an effective solution to alleviate traffic congestion.





































