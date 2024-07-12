NBT marks the 36th anniversary

The 36th anniversary of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) was marked by a call for the station to communicate beneficial policies and reflect public opinions back to the government.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that NBT’s transformation would positively impact the public, society, and the nation.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended the event, which began with religious ceremonies, including Brahmin and Buddhist rituals. Prime Minister Srettha and his cabinet were welcomed by Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department, and Supapong Chaolan, Executive Director of NBT.

Prime Minister Srettha commended NBT for adapting to new eras while maintaining integrity and neutrality in news presentation. He encouraged NBT to continue communicating good policies and reflecting diverse public opinions to the government, believing these changes would bring significant benefits to society and the country.







Additionally, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Chairperson of the National Soft Power Development Committee, delivered a keynote speech on “Media and Soft Power Development.” She highlighted NBT’s role in showcasing Thailand to the world and emphasized its comprehensive resources and critical role in developing 11 soft power industries.









Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraporn Sinthuprai outlined the vision of integrating traditional and new media to advance into the digital era. She stressed the importance of state media as a reliable source for the public, aiming for NBT to be the first platform citizens turn to for verified news and fostering connections between the government and the public through soft power initiatives.

This strategic direction aims to utilize existing resources effectively, ensuring trustworthy news dissemination, and enhancing the public’s ability to verify information. The ultimate goal is to connect the government and citizens through policies that emphasize soft power, including arts, music, sports, and culture. (NNT)





































