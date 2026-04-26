Public fury grows over wrong-way driving as Sattahip residents demand stricter enforcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Public frustration is mounting in Sattahip as residents report persistent wrong-way driving across multiple roads and intersections, raising safety concerns and renewed calls for stricter, more consistent enforcement.

Local traffic police at Sattahip Police Station have increased patrols and enforcement operations targeting motorists who drive against traffic flow, a violation widely seen as a major contributor to road accidents.

Officers confirmed that fines and legal action are being taken against offenders under traffic laws, as part of efforts to improve discipline and reduce repeated violations.







Bang Saray emerges as key hotspot

Among the most frequently mentioned problem areas is Bang Saray, where residents say wrong-way driving has become a daily occurrence, particularly during morning and evening traffic.

Locals describe a pattern of motorcyclists and some vehicles entering one-way or divided roads in the wrong direction, often to avoid longer U-turns or congested junctions. Complaints also highlight additional risky behavior, including speeding, unsafe overtaking, and mobile phone use while riding.

Residents say enforcement in the area is often inconsistent, leading to a sense that violations have become normalized.

Wider complaints across Sattahip

Beyond Bang Saray, other frequently cited locations include market zones, school areas, and busy intersections across Sattahip, where wrong-way driving is reported to occur regularly.

Many residents say the issue has become so common that law-abiding drivers are often forced to react defensively to avoid collisions.

Social media discussions reflect growing anger, with calls for fixed checkpoints, more patrols, and installation of surveillance cameras at known hotspots.







Police face pressure for consistent action

While authorities have conducted enforcement campaigns, critics argue that sporadic crackdowns are not enough to change long-term behavior. Residents are urging more consistent daily enforcement rather than occasional operations.

Officials say ongoing efforts will continue, focusing on improving traffic discipline and reducing accident risks across the district.

Road culture under scrutiny

The situation reflects a broader challenge in many Thai communities where traffic rules are unevenly followed and enforcement levels vary by area.

Experts suggest that lasting change will require not only policing, but also better road design, public awareness, and stronger deterrent measures against repeat offenders.

For now, frustration remains high, with residents demanding immediate and visible action to restore order on the roads.

















































