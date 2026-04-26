Car slams into KFC at Bangkok petrol station, injuring six in sudden crash

BANGKOK, Thailand – A serious accident occurred on April 25 when a passenger car lost control and crashed into a KFC outlet inside a Bangchak petrol station on Sukhumvit Road, Soi 62, leaving six people injured.

Emergency responders from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation rushed to the scene after receiving reports at around 19:50 hrs, finding significant damage to the storefront and multiple injured victims, including delivery riders and customers inside the restaurant.







Witnesses said the vehicle suddenly veered into the shop area, striking people who were either seated or standing near the service counter. The impact caused panic in the busy petrol station complex, which is frequently used by motorists and food delivery workers.

All six injured individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, with early reports suggesting the vehicle may have lost control before entering the shop area.

The incident has renewed public discussion about safety measures at roadside commercial outlets, particularly those located within petrol stations or directly adjacent to traffic lanes.



Some observers have suggested that stronger physical barriers, such as reinforced bollards or protective posts similar to those used at convenience stores, could help reduce the severity of such accidents in the future.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the crash, and investigations are ongoing.























































