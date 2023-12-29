Protect your pets from trauma during fireworks frenzy

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya gears up for its annual New Year Countdown Festival from December 29 to 31, authorities are urging residents to ensure the safety and well-being of their furry companions amidst the celebratory atmosphere and fireworks. The concern is to prevent pets from getting startled or lost due to the festive noise.

While the fireworks are meant to bring joy and excitement to the city, they can also cause stress and anxiety for pets, who have more sensitive hearing than humans. Pets may react to the loud sounds by hiding, trembling, barking, or even running away.







To address potential concerns for pet owners, the Pattaya Animal Welfare Association (PAWA) has issued some tips to help manage the anxiety and fear that pets may experience during this period:

Create Safe Spaces: Ensure that pets have secure and enclosed spaces where they can retreat to and cannot escape. Provide them with familiar items such as toys, blankets, or beds to make them feel comfortable.







Minimize Exposure to Noise: Close windows, draw curtains, and play calming music to reduce the impact of loud sounds on pets. Avoid leaving pets outside or in the car, as they may panic and injure themselves or others.

Stay Calm and Comforting: If pets exhibit signs of fear, it’s essential to stay calm and provide a comforting presence. Avoid scolding or punishing them, as this may worsen their anxiety. Instead, praise and reward them for being calm and brave.

Observe Body Language: Pay attention to signals of fear or distress exhibited by pets and allow them to be alone if needed. Do not force them to interact with people or other animals if they are not in the mood. Respect their boundaries and preferences.

Engage in Play: Help distract pets from the noise by engaging them in play or activities they enjoy. This can help them release tension and have fun. However, do not overstimulate them or make them more nervous.







ID Tags and Microchips: Ensure that pets wear identification tags with the owner’s contact information. Microchipping is an added layer of security, as it can help locate lost pets more easily. If pets do go missing, contact the local authorities and animal shelters as soon as possible.

As the city welcomes the New Year with festivities, it’s crucial for pet owners to be proactive in ensuring the safety and well-being of their beloved animals. By taking these precautions, residents can enjoy the celebrations while minimizing stress for their pets.





























