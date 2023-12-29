Pattaya faces severe traffic woes ahead of New Year countdown

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is facing severe traffic congestion in various routes across the city, particularly along Pattaya Second Road, causing significant inconvenience for both residents and tourists. The situation is exacerbated by a lack of traffic police presence in the area.

Pattaya Second Road experienced prolonged traffic jams during the evening hours on December 27, creating a continuous gridlock that hampered the movement of people and vehicles. The congestion reached a critical point, leading to extended travel times and difficulties for commuters.







Of particular concern is the absence of traffic control officials from the Pattaya City Police Station, responsible for the area. Despite the heavy traffic on Pattaya Second Road, especially in the vicinity of the police station, there were no officers on site to manage or alleviate the congestion.

It is noteworthy that these challenges are occurring before the commencement of the Pattaya Countdown 2024 event, scheduled to take place from December 29 to December 31, 2023, along Beach Road. On December 31, traffic will be restricted on Beach Road from the Dolphin Roundabout to Soi 10, starting from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Additionally, a one-way traffic flow will be implemented on Central Pattaya Road leading to Sukhumvit Road from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.







Despite the upcoming event, the current traffic situation raises concerns about how Pattaya residents and tourists will navigate the city, especially if congestion persists without proactive measures from traffic authorities. While efforts are expected to be made to manage traffic during the Pattaya Countdown 2024 event, the present challenges highlight the need for continuous traffic control and facilitation for the convenience and safety of the public.



























