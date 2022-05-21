Progressives match final Pattaya pitch at City Hall

The leader of Thailand’s progressive movement made a final trip to Pattaya to stump for votes for the party’s longshot mayoral candidate.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit joined Move Forward Party mayoral candidate Kittisak “Bob” Ninwattanatochai and the party’s city council hopefuls May 20, two days before the election, for the rally organized for city employees and civil servants.



Thanathorn outlined the party’s platform planks, covering development, the economy, water management, the environment, education, public health, social equality and anti-corruption.

All the candidates introduced themselves and urged the civil servants to vote Sunday.

































