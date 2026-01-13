Private sector support brings smiles to HHN children in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – An outpouring of goodwill from private companies and individual donors marked National Children’s Day 2026, as the HUMAN HELP NETWORK Foundation Thailand (HHN) organized a series of activities to bring happiness, opportunity, and support to children under its care and in the Pattaya area.

The foundation said the initiatives reflected strong cooperation from the private sector and benefactors, creating a warm atmosphere filled with smiles, encouragement, and hope for children’s futures.







On Jan. 9, Hubert Grevenkamp, together with Mr. Enrico Egli and his family, in collaboration with Ramayana Water Park, sponsored a special outing for children and foundation staff. The group enjoyed access to water rides and facilities, along with a hosted lunch, giving the children a memorable day of fun, relaxation, and joy.

The celebrations continued on Jan. 10, when the HHN Foundation hosted a lively National Children’s Day event featuring games, food, snacks, gifts, and educational scholarships. Organizers said the activities were designed to inspire children and support their personal development.

On Jan. 12, Porsche Centre Pattaya, led by Sales Manager Phongphon Boonphairoj, organized a CSR activity by donating essential items to the children. The event also delighted the children with an up-close experience of Porsche vehicles, allowing them to sit inside and explore the cars.

In addition, Toptrend Manufacturing Co., Ltd. brought more than 70 employees to host a “Learning Kitchen” activity, teaching vocational skills through cooking and beverage preparation across four career-based stations. The company also donated daily necessities and sports equipment to more than 80 children and staff members.

The foundation said the combined efforts highlighted the power of community collaboration in creating meaningful opportunities and a more sustainable future for children.











































