Pattaya sees cooler mornings and light haze as temperatures gradually rise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya and surrounding areas are experiencing cooler mornings with light haze, as temperatures across Thailand’s upper regions remain cool to cold, according to the Meteorological Department.

Forecasters said temperatures in Pattaya are expected to rise slightly by 1–2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, while mornings will remain cool with patches of fog in some areas. Residents and motorists are advised to take extra care when traveling early in the day, especially in areas with reduced visibility.







The cooler conditions are attributed to a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass that continues to cover upper Thailand and parts of the upper South. While the system is losing strength, it still brings cooler air in the early hours, followed by warmer conditions later in the day.

Authorities have urged the public to look after their health during the changing weather, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. The dry air also increases the risk of fire, and residents are advised to remain cautious to prevent accidents.

Air quality in Pattaya and much of upper Thailand remains a concern, with dust and haze accumulation ranging from moderate to relatively high due to weak air ventilation. Officials warned that particulate matter could continue to build up in the coming days.



In coastal areas of the Gulf of Thailand near Pattaya, seas are moderate, with waves reaching around 1–2 meters offshore. Small boats and fishermen have been advised to navigate with caution.

Weather officials said conditions are expected to gradually improve as air circulation strengthens, but cooler mornings and haze may persist in the short term.



































