Prime Minister Srettha champions Pattaya tourism in iconic visit to Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin made a notable journey to Pattaya Beach on June 22, opting for a traditional ‘songthaew’, or baht-bus, to traverse the city’s famed coastline. His mission: to bolster tourism initiatives pivotal for economic recovery. He was accompanied by Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, and Pol. Lt. Gen. Somprasong Yenthuam, Region 2 Police Commander.







The delegation’s arrival at 8 p.m. set the stage for a vibrant evening along Pattaya’s iconic Walking Street in South Pattaya, buzzing with economic activity. Local business owners warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, presenting red roses as a gesture of appreciation amidst challenging times, underscoring the profound impact of government support.

Prime Minister Srettha’s first stop was the Pattaya Tourist Police Service Point, where he engaged directly with officers to grasp the complexities of ensuring visitor safety and enhancing tourism experiences. His emphasis on these aspects highlighted the government’s steadfast commitment to fostering a secure and welcoming environment in Pattaya.

Continuing his stroll down Walking Street, the Prime Minister engaged in candid conversations with restaurant and bar owners, keenly attentive to their business concerns and challenges. This direct dialogue underscored the government’s proactive approach in understanding and addressing the needs of Pattaya’s diverse tourism sector.

Throughout the evening, both Thai locals and international tourists eagerly approached Prime Minister Srettha for selfies, adding to the lively Saturday night atmosphere along Pattaya Beach Road. Their enthusiasm mirrored the community’s optimism and resilience in revitalizing Pattaya as a premier destination for global travellers.





































