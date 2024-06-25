Frog farming blossoms from niche idea to thriving enterprise

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nestled amidst the verdant agricultural landscape of Huay Yai Sub-district, east of Pattaya, a tapestry of agricultural ventures flourishes. Here, from expansive durian orchards to bustling poultry farms, the community thrives on diverse agricultural pursuits. Yet, amidst this tapestry of familiar crops and livestock, one venture stands out – Supakorn Farm, a pioneering enterprise in frog farming.

Managed with unwavering passion by Mr. Boy, an ardent animal enthusiast, Supakorn Farm embodies his dedication to animal husbandry and his ambition to bolster his family’s income. With over three years of hands-on experience, Mr. Boy has navigated the challenges of frog farming with resilience and innovation, turning what was once a niche idea into a thriving local enterprise.







The farm itself is meticulously organized into specialized zones, each catering to different stages of frog breeding—from nurturing adult frogs to carefully hatching eggs and nurturing tadpoles into robust juveniles ready for market. This meticulous approach ensures optimal conditions for growth and sustainability, reflecting Mr. Boy’s commitment to quality and efficiency.

Seasonal fluctuations play a crucial role in the farm’s operation, with peak demand and higher prices typically observed during the dry season, particularly in October. This adaptive strategy not only maximizes profitability but also aligns with the natural cycles of the local environment.

Beyond his role as a farmer, Mr. Boy extends his expertise to the community by offering consultation services to fellow farmers interested in exploring frog farming. This outreach not only fosters economic resilience within the community but also promotes the exchange of knowledge and sustainable agricultural practices.





































