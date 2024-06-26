Prime Minister orders Bali Hai Pier, Koh Larn Island overhaul

PATTAYA, Thailand – Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s directive for a comprehensive landscape overhaul at Bali Hai Pier and Koh Larn Island signals a pivotal moment for Pattaya City’s tourism infrastructure. This ambitious initiative aims to enhance the pier’s landscape, organize electrical and communication cables, and improve overall tidiness, underscoring a commitment to elevate visitor experiences and enhance local amenities.







On June 25, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and city officials, conducted a site survey at Bali Hai Pier. This step was crucial to align with the Prime Minister’s directives following his recent visit to Pattaya and Koh Larn Island. The Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need for a pristine and well-organized pier area to effectively accommodate tourists.

Specific mandates included clearing debris, organizing infrastructure, and ensuring cleanliness to enhance the overall appeal and functionality of the pier. City workers will identify and remove obsolete cables while organizing those in use into designated ducts, aiming to enhance both the aesthetic charm and operational efficiency of the pier.

Beginning June 26, Pattaya City’s Cleanliness and Waste Management Department will embark on rigorous efforts to reorganize the Bali Hai Pier area. Manot said, “This initiative not only aims to implement immediate improvements but also seeks to establish a model of sustainable urban management. Pattaya city will report progress directly to the Office of the Prime Minister to demonstrate transparency and accountability in achieving these transformative goals.”





































