Pattaya police set up a checkpoint in Soi Korphai 9/3 to help cut crime in the area.

Pol. Lt. Thongin Panyanam led the checkpoint team of officers and volunteers organized March 16.



Soi Korphai President Wirat Joyjinda said there have been problems in the area due to the economic crisis and unemployment.

To gain trust and create safety on the soi, Pattaya police also increased patrols and encouraged residents to join the Cyber Village neighborhood watch program.