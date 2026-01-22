Price dispute leads to violent attack on transgender worker at Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are searching for a man who allegedly attacked a transgender worker with a wooden stick and a broken glass bottle following a dispute over service fees at Pattaya Beach early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:50 a.m. on January 21, near Pattaya Beach, Soi 13/1. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to reports of a violent altercation and coordinated with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon.







At the scene, officers found a group of transgender individuals visibly shaken. The injured victim was identified as Mr. Sila Phuensan, 22, from Khon Kaen province. He sustained a serious injury to his right hand, reportedly caused by a broken glass bottle. Rescue workers provided first aid before rushing him to a nearby hospital.

According to Mr. Sila, he had been standing on the beach with friends when a man approached and asked what they were doing. After being told they were working, the man engaged in conversation and later asked about entertainment service fees. When the two sides could not agree on a price, the man became upset and walked away.



The suspect later returned, allegedly armed with a wooden stick approximately two metres long, and chased the group. During the confrontation, he reportedly broke a glass bottle and used it to attack Mr. Sila before fleeing the scene.

Police are currently examining evidence from the area and are working to identify and locate the suspect for legal action.



































