All this over 150 baht dispute reignites debate over tourist behavior and ride-hailing in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A late-night ride costing just 150 baht has reignited debate over tourist behavior and ride-hailing services after a Bolt car driver was injured in an alleged dispute with a foreign passenger in South Pattaya.

According to initial reports, the confrontation erupted after the trip ended, with the argument reportedly centering on the fare shown in the Bolt app. The situation escalated into violence, leaving the driver injured and requiring medical treatment. Police are investigating the incident and questioning those involved.







The case quickly drew strong reactions online, particularly among long-term visitors and residents, many of whom questioned how a dispute could arise when Bolt fares are fixed and clearly displayed in the app.

“How can there be a problem? The price is the app,” one commenter wrote, while others pointed out that drivers regularly cancel rides if the fare is not worthwhile — a common occurrence in Pattaya’s busy transport scene. Several commenters noted they use Bolt or Grab frequently without issue and often tip drivers to supplement their low base earnings.

Others were less forgiving, calling for arrest, deportation, and lifetime bans, reflecting growing frustration with repeated incidents involving foreign tourists and minor disputes spiraling out of control.



“This was all over $4.50,” another comment read. “Loser behavior from everyone involved.”

The incident has once again highlighted tensions in Pattaya during the high season, where low-cost services, cultural misunderstandings, alcohol, and short tempers can combine with serious consequences — all over a fare that many say should never have been disputed in the first place.

Police have not yet confirmed whether charges will be filed, but the investigation is ongoing.



































