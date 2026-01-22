Foreign tourist sought after throwing bottle from bolt car injures Thai woman in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police are investigating an incident in which a foreign female tourist allegedly threw a bottle from a Bolt car, injuring a Thai woman riding a motorcycle in the Jomtien area before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. on January 19, near a well-known seafood restaurant along Jomtien Beach Road. The Bolt driver involved, Khomsan Sanamkhet, 34, later spoke with reporters about the events.

According to Khomsan, he received a Bolt booking to pick up a foreign woman with dark skin from a small alley behind the restaurant area. Shortly after reaching the beachfront road, the passenger allegedly opened the car window and threw a water bottle, which struck a Thai woman riding a motorcycle past the vehicle.







Khomsan said the passenger urged him to keep driving, offering 2,000 baht to leave the scene. However, he chose to stop the car so the foreign woman could speak with the injured motorcyclist.

Instead, the passenger reportedly became agitated, threw another object, and fled by jumping onto a passing songthaew before continuing on foot toward Sukhumvit Road. When Khomsan attempted to contact police, the woman allegedly ran into an abandoned building nearby and disappeared before officers arrived.

Later, the driver posted details of the incident in a local social media group, where members reported seeing a foreign woman matching the description leaving the abandoned building barefoot on a motorcycle taxi. She was later dropped off in the Noen Plub Wan area, according to witnesses.

The injured Thai woman has since filed a police report at Na Jomtien Police Station, where the case has been officially logged. Authorities are continuing efforts to identify and locate the suspect.



































