Pressured by Indian embassy, Pattaya police finally arrest ladyboy gold snatcher

Under pressure from the Indian embassy, Pattaya Tourist Police finally made an arrest in one of nearly a dozen gold robberies reported since April.

Identified only as “Frame”, the transgender woman surrendered to Tourist Police Division officers in Bangkok and was transferred to Pattaya police station to face charges Aug. 19.







It’s unknown which of many crimes against Indian tourists “Frame” is accused of committing, but Pol. Col. Somchai Teerapattarapaisan, the local Tourist Police chief, said the suspect agreed to rat out her fellow ladyboy gang members who continue to swarm the beachfront, accost tourists flashing gaudy gold necklaces and steal the jewelry while they’re forcibly distracted.







Pol. Lt. Gen. Sukon Phommayon admitted that the arrest – the first since April – came after serious pressure from the Indian embassy to do something about the crime wave.

Police ask that if anyone sees a crime being committed and needs assistance they can call 1155 and contact authorities through the “Police I lert u” application.





































