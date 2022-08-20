New, electric-powered no. 8 buses to hit Bangkok roads Aug 20

The non-a/c buses on Bangkok’s route no. 8 will soon be retired as their operators do not meet the established qualifications. Although these buses are still in service, 40 new buses from the new route operator will hit the roads from Saturday Aug 20 on. The new buses are electric-powered and are expected to help reduce the PM2.5 airborne dust problem in Bangkok.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presided over a ceremony inaugurating the launch of service for electric buses that serve route no. 2-38 in Bangkok. These buses are replacing the old buses of route no. 8, which will soon be brought out of service. The new buses from Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. (TSB) run on electricity and are expected to help mitigate the PM2.5 dust problem.







Saksayam said buses on route no. 8 are the first to be replaced under a policy to use electric buses for all 237 routes in Greater Bangkok. He said old buses and those without air conditioning will be replaced by electric buses within 3 years.

TSB Chief Executive Officer Kulpornphat Wongmacharpinya revealed the company has procured 153 electric buses for the first phase of operation. 40 buses will be deployed from Aug 20 onward all the remaining buses will be put into service within this month. Ms. Kulpornphat said all buses are installed with E-ticket machines which will become fully functional in September. The buses will continue to accept cash. The E-ticket system is developed with the intention of enabling payment across multiple transportation services. Fares on the route will be 15, 20, or 25 baht.

Kulpornphat disclosed that 15% of personnel servicing the route will be former workers at companies that used to operate the no. 8 buses.(NNT)





































