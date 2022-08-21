Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to host Family Planning Conference in Pattaya Nov. 14-17

Every other year since 2009, the International Conference on Family Planning has brought together the family planning and SRHR communities to share best practices, celebrate successes, and chart a course toward universal access to FP.

This year the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will organize the 6th International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP 2022) in Pattaya Nov. 14-17.

About 15,000 people from 150 countries are expected to attend the meeting at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel’s Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall.







Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired an Aug. 19 planning meeting for the conference that will allow people to exchange knowledge, research, innovations and collaborate to promote family planning and health by paying attention of the world’s birth rates.

This is the first time, the world’s largest convening of family planning and SRHR experts will be hosted in-person in Pattaya City, Thailand, as well as virtually around the world, making the 2022 ICFP the biggest, most inclusive and accessible conference to date!







The Bill & Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health is collaborating with the Royal Thai College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the Population and Community Development Association to host the meeting.

About ICFP

The International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) is more than a conference. It’s also a platform, a movement, and a community.

Since the first ICFP in Kampala, Uganda in 2009, the International Conference on Family Planning (ICFP) has served as a strategic inflection point for the global reproductive health community, providing a global stage for countries, organizations, and individuals to make important commitments and celebrate achievements as the world’s largest scientific conference on family planning and reproductive health.







ICFP has become much more than a conference – it has grown into a platform for researchers, advocates, governments and communities; a movement towards achieving access to family planning for all; and a growing community guided by the spirit of partnership, inclusivity, innovation and scientific rigor.

As the larger family planning community looks “beyond 2020” to realign our goals and reposition for the future of family planning, ICFP 2022 will be a strategic benchmark as the community prepares to recommit to a goal of universal access by 2030.

































