Pregnant teen hit by motorbike

A pregnant teenager was injured when she was hit by a motorbike in Sattahip.

Saitan Chalongklang, 17, suffered cuts to her face and bruises in the April 20 accident on Sukhumvit Road in front of Navy Housing Village 31.

Two months pregnant, she was transported to Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center for a thorough checkup.

Motorbike driver Somchart Rungjang, 41, also suffered road rash.

Saitan said she was on the side of the road in the dark when the motorbike came crashing into her from the road and flipped.