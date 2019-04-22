Police hand out ice cream, water for Songkran

Police distributed ice cream and drinking water to cool down tourists on Pattaya’s “wan lai” Songkran day.

Tourist Police commander, Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensarn and officers dressed up in colorful Songkran garb as they patrolled along Pattaya Beach April 19.

From a command post at Soi 9, they handed out 1,000 ice cream bars and 1,000 bottles of water donated by traffic inspector, Pol. Maj. Aruth Spanon.

The booth also displayed photos of criminals wanted on various warrants so both officers and the public could more easily spot them if they appeared on the beach. None did.