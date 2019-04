Tens of thousands of people flooded Naklua with bodies and water as the community celebrated the end of Songkran.

Traffic gridlocked April 18 for Naklua’s “wan lai” day, the finale of the Thai New Year’s celebration, with traffic stopped for 10 kilometers around Sawangfa Pruktaram Temple.

With temperatures soaring, everyone was happy to get soaked with water, which flew all day.

Street vendors did their best to cash in, selling food, drinks, water guns and supposedly banned powder to revelers.