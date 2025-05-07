Power surge causes robot malfunction, damages wall at Bali Hai automatic parking building in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Social media reports of a suspected earthquake in Pattaya quickly gained traction after a large hole appeared in the wall of the Bali Hai Pier’s automatic parking building on May 7. However, city officials have confirmed that the damage was not caused by seismic activity but by a malfunction in the automated parking system due to a power surge. Pattaya City administrators were promptly dispatched to investigate the incident on-site.







According to building maintenance staff, the issue stemmed from an internal power fluctuation and surge, which caused the robotic vehicle management system to issue incorrect commands. As a result, a robotic platform misfired and collided with an upper-level wall, creating a large breach. Fortunately, no customer vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Repairs are now underway by professional technicians, and the building’s management has pledged to enhance electrical inspections and enforce stricter safety measures for the automated system to prevent similar incidents in the future.





































