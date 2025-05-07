Israeli tourist refuses to remove shoes in café, shouts ‘My money built your country’ – should Thais accept this unfamiliar habit?

PATTAYA, Thailand – A heated online controversy has erupted after a female Israeli tourist refused to follow a cultural custom in a café in Phuket, leading to widespread anger and calls for stronger regulations on tourist behavior.

The incident occurred when the café staff requested that the tourist remove her shoes before entering, a common practice in many places in Thailand. However, the tourist, visibly upset, refused and shouted, “My money built your country,” a comment that many perceived as disrespectful to the local culture. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media, where it quickly went viral.







The video shows the woman raising her hand angrily and using language that many felt insulted the host country. This sparked immediate criticism from Thai social media users, who expressed their displeasure and called for legal action. Many were also concerned that such incidents could harm Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

Many Thai users, particularly, demanded that authorities take steps to regulate tourists’ behavior, ensuring that they show respect for local traditions and customs. Some voiced frustration over what they saw as an increasing lack of cultural sensitivity from foreign visitors.



On the other hand, some Israeli citizens expressed apologies on behalf of the tourist, with one widely shared comment saying, “I’m from Israel and I want to apologize for the behavior of that woman. She does not represent us at all. We don’t think like she does, and I’m ashamed of what she did. It was really disgusting.”

As the story gained attention, many were concerned that this incident could negatively impact Thailand’s image as a top tourist destination.

The tourist, in response to the backlash, issued a statement on her personal Instagram, explaining that she intended for Israeli tourism to contribute positively to Thailand’s economy, though the damage to her personal reputation and the situation in Thailand’s tourism industry was already done.



The incident has ignited a fiery debate on Thai social media about the clash of cultural norms between visitors and locals. In Thailand, it is customary to remove shoes before entering homes, certain businesses, and temples, as a sign of respect for the space and the culture. This practice is deeply ingrained in Thai society and viewed as a gesture of politeness.

However, for many foreign tourists, the customs in Thailand may be unfamiliar or inconvenient, leading to misunderstandings and, in some cases, confrontations like the one in Phuket. While it’s important to respect local traditions, the situation raises the question: Should Thailand be more lenient toward such unfamiliar habits, or is it crucial to uphold cultural expectations for the sake of preserving national identity?

































