Residents ask ‘Is This My Soi?’ as Pattaya upgrades to LED streetlights for safety and savings

By Pattaya Mail
Bright transformation – Soi Praisani is now brightly lit with new LED streetlights, enhancing safety and visibility.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Council members led an initiative to enhance community safety by upgrading streetlights in Soi Praisani (Post Office Alley) with energy-efficient LED bulbs. The campaign, under the theme “Bright Communities for a Safer Pattaya,” aims to improve lighting while reducing electricity costs by more than 50%.

LED lights offer numerous benefits, including brighter and more consistent illumination, lower energy consumption, longer lifespan, reduced maintenance, and enhanced safety due to less heat emission. The installation is part of a broader effort to modernize Pattaya’s public infrastructure.



Residents expressed their satisfaction online, commenting on the improved visibility. Some joked, “It’s so bright I thought I walked into the wrong alley!” Others praised the city for taking action but also used the opportunity to request similar upgrades in darker neighborhoods such as Soi Khao Talo 1, Chalermphrakiat Soi 8, and Chaiyaphruek Road near railway junctions.

Despite the positive feedback, residents in areas like South Pattaya, Nongprue, Chaiyapornvithi in Naklua, and along Sukhumvit Road in Banglamung continue to raise concerns about poor lighting and delayed government action. Many call for faster responses and clearer jurisdiction between municipal and national road authorities.

Energy-saving technology – The LED fixtures save over 50% in electricity while providing more consistent lighting.
Public praise and concern – Residents applaud improvements but call for expanded upgrades in other neglected areas.

Calls for wider reform – Citizens urge clearer responsibility between city and national authorities for unlit roads.
Many also call for faster responses and clearer jurisdiction between municipal and national road authorities.














