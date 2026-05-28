Poramet vows to keep Pattaya moving forward as election battle begins

By Pattaya Mail
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Poramet Ngampichet officially returned to Pattaya’s mayoral race as candidate number 2, promising to continue pushing the city forward with experience, determination, and long-term development.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet has officially launched his new campaign for Pattaya mayor, promising to continue building on his previous work and guide the city forward with stability and long-term development. In a campaign message shared after officially registering as candidate number 2, Poramet reflected on his journey since first entering public service in Pattaya, saying every challenge, obstacle, and change over the years had strengthened his determination to improve the city.

Calling it “a new journey beginning once again,” Poramet said he is returning to the election field with experience, commitment, and “the heart of Pattaya people.” The candidate, widely known by his nickname “Beer,” also appealed directly to residents for support, urging voters to choose the entire “Rao Rak Pattaya” (We Love Pattaya) team in the upcoming city election scheduled for June 28.


Poramet also called on residents to support the full Rao Rak Pattaya team ahead of the June 28 election, saying Pattaya’s next chapter must move forward “without interruption.”
























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