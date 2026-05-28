Lost young girl rescued by Pattaya officers and safely reunited with family

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities in Pattaya quickly responded to assist a young girl who was found wandering alone near Wat Chaimongkol Market on May 28, believed to have become lost after leaving her home. Officers from Pattaya City Municipal Office worked alongside police and special operations personnel to provide immediate assistance and ensure the child’s safety.

Officials reported that the girl, who is believed to have special needs, was calmly interviewed at the scene while officers attempted to contact her family.







Authorities were able to reach her father, who confirmed her identity, but was unable to arrive immediately. As a result, municipal officers personally escorted the child back home safely.

The swift response was praised as an example of coordinated local teamwork between city officers and police in ensuring public safety and child protection in the community.

















































