Pattaya mayoral candidates receive official election numbers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Election officials have announced the official ballot numbers for candidates contesting the upcoming Pattaya mayoral election.
The candidates and their assigned numbers are:
- Ittiwat Wattanasartsathorn of the People’s Party — Number 1
- Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) team — Number 2
- Sakchai Tanghor of the Pattaya 2030 team — Number 3
- Suainee Charoensuk of the Independent Team — Number 4
The draw officially sets the ballot positions ahead of the Pattaya city election campaign.