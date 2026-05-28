Pattaya mayoral candidates receive official election numbers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Election officials have announced the official ballot numbers for candidates contesting the upcoming Pattaya mayoral election.

The candidates and their assigned numbers are:

Ittiwat Wattanasartsathorn of the People’s Party — Number 1

Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) team — Number 2

Sakchai Tanghor of the Pattaya 2030 team — Number 3

Suainee Charoensuk of the Independent Team — Number 4

The draw officially sets the ballot positions ahead of the Pattaya city election campaign.

















































