Pattaya mayoral candidates receive official election numbers

By Pattaya Mail
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Pattaya’s mayoral race officially took shape after election officials assigned ballot numbers to all four candidates, setting the stage for a closely watched campaign ahead of the June 28 election in Thailand’s famous beach city.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Election officials have announced the official ballot numbers for candidates contesting the upcoming Pattaya mayoral election.

The candidates and their assigned numbers are:

  • Ittiwat Wattanasartsathorn of the People’s Party — Number 1
  • Poramet Ngampichet of the Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) team — Number 2
  • Sakchai Tanghor of the Pattaya 2030 team — Number 3
  • Suainee Charoensuk of the Independent Team — Number 4

The draw officially sets the ballot positions ahead of the Pattaya city election campaign.
























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