Foreign customer removed after inappropriate behavior at Bangkok massage shop

PATTAYA, Thailand – A massage shop in Bangkok has reported an incident involving an Indian tourist who was removed after allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior inside a private treatment room on May 26. Staff said the man entered as a regular customer, requested a female therapist, and later used his mobile device to view explicit material during the session before behaving in a manner that violated the shop’s rules and professional boundaries.







The behavior reportedly caused immediate discomfort and disruption inside the premises. Other customers became aware of the situation, prompting management to intervene. Staff confronted the individual and warned that police would be contacted if he did not comply with instructions to leave. He reportedly apologized and left shortly after being confronted. No physical injuries were reported, but staff described the incident as highly distressing.



While the case occurred in Bangkok, it has sparked wider discussion among hospitality workers in tourist destinations such as Pattaya, where similar concerns about inappropriate conduct in service venues have occasionally been raised. The establishment emphasized the importance of clear conduct rules, staff protection measures, and CCTV monitoring to manage such situations appropriately.

















































