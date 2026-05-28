Pattaya residents divided over elderly drivers using golf carts on public roads

PATTAYA, Thailand – A viral social media clip showing an elderly driver maneuvering an electric golf cart across a busy Chonburi roadway has triggered widespread criticism, jokes, and growing safety concerns among local residents. The vehicle, humorously nicknamed an “inheritance accelerator” by Thai netizens, was seen cutting across traffic and navigating a curve on a public road, prompting fears of a serious collision. Online commenters were divided between sympathy for elderly mobility needs and frustration over road safety risks. Some argued that the carts provide a safer alternative to motorcycles for seniors transporting family members short distances, especially in local neighborhoods. Others insisted the vehicles are too slow and vulnerable for Pattaya’s increasingly chaotic traffic conditions.







Several comments criticized Thai driving behavior overall, saying many motorists fail to anticipate hazards or react quickly enough at high speeds, making encounters with low-speed electric carts especially dangerous. Others called for stricter enforcement, arguing such vehicles should not be allowed on major roads at all, with some even demanding confiscation for repeat offenders.



The debate also revealed the growing spread of the trend beyond Pattaya, with commenters reporting similar sightings in nearby areas including Sattahip and Ang Sila. The incident has once again highlighted broader concerns over road safety in Thailand’s eastern coastal region, where rapid urban growth, aging residents, tourism traffic, and inconsistent enforcement continue creating unpredictable driving conditions.

















































