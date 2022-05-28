Poramet urges speedy finish to overdue Pattaya Walking Street roadwork

Pattaya’s likely next mayor said long-delayed infrastructure work on Walking Street needs to be finished before high season arrives.

Poramet Ngampichet, who was leading the vote in Sunday’s elections before irregularities caused unofficial results to be withdrawn, was joined by his Rao Rak Pattaya city council candidates on a tour of the South Pattaya nightlife strip May 26.



Much of Walking Street resembled a disaster zone, with open holes and broken pavement, the result of nearly a year of work by the Provincial Electricity Authority to bury overhead power and communications wires. The project was supposed to have been completed in December but has dragged on and won’t be finished until possibly the end of this year.

Poramet noted that Walking Street is Pattaya’s main draw for foreign tourists and bars are reopening. He told PEA officials who joined his tour that the work must be completed before high season, as the street, as it is, would deter tourism.







Pattaya already gave the go-ahead for a 13.2-million-baht repaving of the street, but the wire-burying project must be completed before that is done, Poramet said.



































